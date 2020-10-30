Linda Johnson
Linda Holbrook Johnson went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020.
She was born in Iva, SC on December 8th, 1934. She was raised on a large farm along with 9 brothers and sisters.
Linda was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Gordon Harold Johnson. The two were wed in 1955 and lived a joyful life together in Anderson, SC while raising two daughters, Lynn Johnson Addis (Stan) and Janet Johnson Dukes. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Ashley. Linda was the proud grandmother of Seth Johnson Addis (Mayra), Caleb Shane Addis, and Tanner Conrad Dukes, all of which she did a wonderful job nurturing, teaching, and spoiling.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Concord Baptist Church for 61 years. She took a very active role and put her passion for taking care of children to good use by heading up Concord's Nursery for 40 years. She watched the children grow from the nursery age to adulthood. At Concord, Linda was a member of the bereavement committee for many years. It seems that most everyone who attends Concord, and many others in the Anderson community, knew Mrs. Johnson since her friendly personality has never met a stranger. If you did not know her, well, she still probably knew you and your grandparents. Linda was a charter member of the Anderson TOPS group and was a member for 50 years. She loved all of the ladies there dearly. The family would like to offer their appreciation for the care given by Cynthia Phillips and Evelyn Sizer. They made Ms. Linda's day and she loved them very much.
The funeral will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3PM in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29621. Dr. Don Cox will officiate. Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are required.
A private family graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Concord Baptist Church 1012 Concord Rd. Anderson, SC 29621
