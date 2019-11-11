Resources
Linda Kay, 74, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in Fort Worth. Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Interment: Acton Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wiley Funeral Home. Memorials: Second Chance Farms, 1458 E. US Hwy 377, Granbury 76048.

Linda was born April 17, 1945 in Montgomery, Alabama to Donald and Evelyn Betts Burt. She was the co-owner of a gas and oil insurance and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and her sister Gay Sokoll.

Linda is survived by the love of her life, Don Kay; sons Scott Kay and wife Jody and Kevin Kay; daughter Donna Singletary and husband Tim; granddaughter, grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends who loved her very much and will miss her. She was the sweetest, most caring person anyone could ever have in their lives.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
