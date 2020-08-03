1/
Linda Lee Major Ford
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lee Major Ford

Belton - Linda Lee Major Ford, 81, widow of the late Franklin Dee Ford, passed into the Lord's presence August 2, 2020.

Born December 17, 1938 in Belton to the late Jesse Floyd and Mary Martin Major, she was a high school graduate of Belton High School and a homemaker.

A member of Second Baptist Church, where she was formerly involved in Mission Friends, Girls in Action, and Vacation Bible School.

Surviving are her daughters, Susan Ford of Belton, Marsha Ford Langford and husband Richard of Anderson, and Amy Ford Shiflet of Belton; her grandsons, Chip Langford of Travelers Rest, and Michael Shiflet of Belton; her sister, Ann McMahan and husband Danny of Greenwood. She was predeceased by sisters, Betty Jean Turner and Coral Major.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 a.m from Second Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the Church.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 5901 Belton Hwy. Belton, SC 29627.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ford family.

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Burial
Garden of Memories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved