Linda Lee Major FordBelton - Linda Lee Major Ford, 81, widow of the late Franklin Dee Ford, passed into the Lord's presence August 2, 2020.Born December 17, 1938 in Belton to the late Jesse Floyd and Mary Martin Major, she was a high school graduate of Belton High School and a homemaker.A member of Second Baptist Church, where she was formerly involved in Mission Friends, Girls in Action, and Vacation Bible School.Surviving are her daughters, Susan Ford of Belton, Marsha Ford Langford and husband Richard of Anderson, and Amy Ford Shiflet of Belton; her grandsons, Chip Langford of Travelers Rest, and Michael Shiflet of Belton; her sister, Ann McMahan and husband Danny of Greenwood. She was predeceased by sisters, Betty Jean Turner and Coral Major.Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 a.m from Second Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the Church.Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 5901 Belton Hwy. Belton, SC 29627.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ford family.