Linda Lollis
Linda Lollis

Anderson - Linda Sue McLane Lollis, 80, loving wife of Jim F. Lollis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born May 1, 1940 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ewell T. McLane and Ruby L. Roberts McLane. Linda enjoyed traveling and cherished her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Jim, Linda is survived by her sons, Ricky Dean Price (Paula) of Townville, SC and Ken Price (Jana) of Anderson, SC; sisters, Jean M. Dawes (Bob) of Anderson, SC, and Fay Slater of Williamston, SC; five grandchildren, Andrew Price, Callie Price, Justin Price, Hannah Price, and Emily Anna Price; and one great-grandchild, Layla Price.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Harold Price; and two brothers, Dewey R. McLane, and Clarence Marvin McLane.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Jacky Newton officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
