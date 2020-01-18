Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Luton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Luton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Luton Obituary
Linda Luton

Anderson - June 24, 1950 - January 17, 2020

Linda Jeanne Moore Luton, 69, a daughter of the late James W. Moore and Helen D. Smith Moore, died January 17, 2020 at Callie and John Rainey Hospice House to walk beside our Heavenly Father.

She made a difference in many lives as a beloved teacher with Anderson School District Five and as a mentor in various local functions including Girl Scouts and youth bowling.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lester, daughters Cynthia Weeks and her fiancé, Rob, and Jaime Luton. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Krystin Abt, Shon Weeks and Madison Luton and her brother, Ralph Moore and his wife Bobbie of Hawaii.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Luton Family.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -