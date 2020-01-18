|
|
Linda Luton
Anderson - June 24, 1950 - January 17, 2020
Linda Jeanne Moore Luton, 69, a daughter of the late James W. Moore and Helen D. Smith Moore, died January 17, 2020 at Callie and John Rainey Hospice House to walk beside our Heavenly Father.
She made a difference in many lives as a beloved teacher with Anderson School District Five and as a mentor in various local functions including Girl Scouts and youth bowling.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lester, daughters Cynthia Weeks and her fiancé, Rob, and Jaime Luton. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Krystin Abt, Shon Weeks and Madison Luton and her brother, Ralph Moore and his wife Bobbie of Hawaii.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Luton Family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020