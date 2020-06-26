Linda M. Hoover Nance
Anderson - Mrs. Linda Nance, 61, passed away on June 25, 2020. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at Westview Cemetery. Public viewing Sunday from 1:00 - 6:00p.m. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.