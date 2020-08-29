Linda McGill

Linda McGillAnderson, SC - Linda Faye Carson McGill, 79, widow of Robert H. McGill, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Isbell Carson. She was a graduate of Belton High School and retired from Wal-Mart. Mrs. McGill was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.She is survived by a niece, Melinda McGill Phillips (Tim) and a nephew, Mac McGill.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jim" Carson and a sister, Beth C. Teague.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Lebanon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Harry Warren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary