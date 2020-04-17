|
Linda Nash
Greensboro, NC - Linda Diane Nash, "Diane", 69, of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was born in Elberton, GA. Diane was married to the late Kenneth Nash, the love of her life. They enjoyed a long adventurous life together raising 3 children. She was a retired co-owner of Ferree Trailer, a local business she ran with her husband Ken for over 20 years. Diane was a beautiful loving mother and friend to many. She was creative and loved gardening, fishing, sailing, being in nature and her bird feeders were always full. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she lived to make sure everyone was taken care of and knew they were loved. One of her favorite adventures late in life was an 18-week road trip out west with her late husband, Ken. They camped, hiked, and enjoyed their love for one another on this adventure of a lifetime.
Diane will always be remembered as a joyful light. Her love for God, nature, family and friends was evident in all she did. She is survived by her daughter Christina Brown and husband Tim, her daughter Jennifer Stickrath, all of Greensboro, NC, her brother Carey Freeman and wife Jean of Starr, SC. Her life will be lovingly remembered and celebrated by her 7 grandchildren, Leah, August, Jack, Stella, Austin, Katelyn and Brandon.
In addition to her late husband Ken, Diane was preceded in death by her son Michael Nash whom she dearly loved. She is now joyfully reunited with them both.
Local notice posted by The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020