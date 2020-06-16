Linda Spearman McLeod
Florence - Linda Spearman McLeod, 80, of Florence, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Mrs. McLeod was born in Anderson County, SC a daughter of the late JC Spearman and Gladys Bagwell Spearman. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. McLeod who loved children dearly served many years as a preschool teacher and director of after-school care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd George McLeod, Sr.; and her brother, Jerry Spearman.
Surviving are her son, George (Gay) McLeod of Summerville; daughters, Lisa S. (Jeffrey) McLeod-Simmons of Fairfield, PA, and Karen (David) Jones of Florence; grandchildren, Whit McLeod, Hunt McLeod, Scott McLeod, Emily Tomlinson, Matthew Tomlinson, Emma Simmons, and Sarah Simmons; brothers, William "Bill" Spearman of Greenville and James "Jim" Spearman of Piedmont; sister, Mary Ann Barnett of Ladson, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 915 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The service will follow in the church sanctuary at 1:00 pm. The service will also be live-streamed on www.calvarycares.com. Burial will follow in Elim Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send condolences to the family in the obituary section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Covid-19 protocol will be observed for all gatherings.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.