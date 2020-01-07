|
Linda Teasley
Pendleton - Linda Carrol Ebernickle Teasley, 73, of Pendleton, SC, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 6, 2020. She was at home where she wanted to be with her husband, Randy. She also leaves behind her son, Rusty, his wife Leslie and four of the greatest "Gran-girls" of whom she adored and loved; and her brother, Neil Ebernickle.
Born October 17, 1946 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank Ebernickle and Mildred Frost Ebernickle. She was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Forest College. She spent almost her entire career at Tri County Technical College where she had so many friends. Until the last year, she was very active in her church, Covenant Baptist Church. She had a good life filled with joy and love. She is celebrating above with the Lord now.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harry Ebernickle.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Steve Silvey officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church Building Fund, 4521 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020