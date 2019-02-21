|
|
Linda W. Crowe
Anderson, SC - Linda Waits Crowe, 74, widow of Tommy R. Crowe, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Griffin Waits. She was a graduate of Anderson College and was a Guest Ambassador at AnMed Health. Mrs. Crowe was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Horton and husband, Derek; her son, Joel Crowe and wife, Yvette; four grandchildren, Bailey Horton, Brooke Horton, Matthew Crowe, and Sarah Crowe. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bob Marcaurelle. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2003 Lynn Avenue, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 21, 2019