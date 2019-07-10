|
Linda Woodring
Honea Path - Linda Mae (Selleck) Woodring of Honea Path, South Carolina, took her first steps up Heaven's shore on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Her preparation for that journey began on October 21, 1940, when she was born to Esther (Thorn) Selleck and Willis Frederick "Fred" Selleck in Bargaintown, New Jersey. Her path was fixed when, at a very young age, she was drawn by the Holy Spirit to faith in Jesus Christ.
After a childhood spent in the greater South Jersey and Philly area, she completed her formal education by acquiring both an undergraduate and graduate degree (English, and Guidance & Counseling, respectively), which helped equip her for a life of putting other's needs ahead of her own.
When she had completed these degrees, she taught for a few years before meeting James "Jim" Woodring through the kind meddling of a mutual friend. In due time, Linda helped Jim find the perfect fallen tree within Paris Mountain State Park, whereupon he proposed (three times) and she accepted (three times). Their life together began on September 2, 1967.
The next few years saw Linda become a mother with the arrival of Daniel, followed by Michael and Noelle. The family travelled the US by car in the days before mobile phones and GPS, helping many different family groups and churches start or continue Christian schools. In all of these adventures (and there were many), Linda was never one to complain. Rather, she saw each trip, each roadside break-down, each old house, each new town, as an opportunity to reach out to more people and let them know about the "friend who sticketh closer than a brother."
In recent years, Linda and Jim made their home in Honea Path. Calling it a retirement would be a misnomer, as Linda stayed busy helping all those who came across her path. Her chalkboard, with hundreds of prayer requests, served as a constant reminder of the need for and the power of quiet, effectual prayer, the means by which she was united in spirit with fellow pilgrims far and near.
Since her most recent journey, Linda has already been reunited with her parents and many, many friends and family. In the Lord's timing, as she would put it, she will once again see those who remain: her husband, Jim, her brother, Wayne Selleck, and her sister, MaryEllen (Selleck) Barr. Linda is deeply missed by her children: Daniel and Jean (Hartman) Woodring, Michael and Andrea (Visser) Woodring, and Noelle (Woodring) Congdon and Don Congdon. Also missing her, but looking forward to future joy are her grandchildren: Brionne, Sofiya, Willis, Miranda, Ethan, and Marijke.
Whether by an expression of gratefulness, a word of encouragement, a simple and honest prayer, a verse inscribed upon a small round piece of paper, a flower from the gardens outside her house, or one of a thousand other kindnesses, Linda demonstrated daily the truths of John 13:35: "By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if you have love one to another."
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, July 13 at the Winona Baptist Church in Donalds, South Carolina.
In place of donations, Linda would ask that you speak the truth of Christ's love to one who needs to hear the "old, old story." If you cannot, because you do not know the story, she would ask that you listen the next time someone tries to share it with you.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 10, 2019