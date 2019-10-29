|
|
Lisa Vassar
Anderson, SC - Lisa Vassar, 54, of Anderson went to be with the Lord on Monday October 28th.
She was a life-long resident of Anderson where she owned a successful photography studio for many years, Picture Perfect by Lisa.
She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Vassar; her 5 children Brooklyn (Shane) Chastain, Courtney (Cody) Ballenger, Janie (David) Leibell, Holland Church and Christopher Vassar; two grandchildren Colton Ballenger and Charleston Chastain; her father, Wayne Wardlaw; her siblings, Tommy Wardlaw and Debbie Murdock. She is preceded in death by her mother Carol Callaham.
A family committal was held at Ramsey Creek Preserve on Tuesday. A memorial service officiated by Dewayne Evans will be held at Sullivan-King Mortuary on Wednesday October 30th at 5:30pm. The receiving of family and friends will immediately follow the service. The family encourages everyone attending to celebrate Lisa's life by wearing her favorite color purple to the memorial service.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019