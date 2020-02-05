|
Lisha Cooley
Lisha Cooley, age 59, of 260 Murphy Road Passed Friday, January 31, 2020 at the AnMed Medical Health Center she was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late James and Connie Mae Latimer Cooley. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired for DMV and attended S.C. State University.
Survivors include one son Nicholas (Shantuesday) Cooley of Belton S.C., five sisters Carolyn Cooley, Gwendolyn (Luddie) Woods, Connie (Amos) Douglas, Debra Smith all of Belton S.C., and Sharon (Leon) Jackson of Greer S.C., five brothers Jay (Mary) Cooley, Nelson (Elizabeth) Cooley, Danny Ray (Faye) Cooley, Tony Cooley all of Belton S.C. and Stanley Jerome of Taylors S.C., 6 grandchildren, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Cooley and daughter Carmen Cooley brother James "Bonnie" Cooley, and sister Gloria Jean Cooley.
Funeral Services for Lisha Cooley will be held Friday 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of her sisters Carolyn Cooley 419 Big Creek Road. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge. http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020