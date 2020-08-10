Lloyd E. Foster
Anderson, SC - Lloyd E. Foster, 90, returned to his Heavenly home on August 9, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Vergie Popham Foster and their honorary daughters, Susan Madden Rogers (Randy) of Daytona Beach, FL and Sharon Madden Millwood (Ken) of Sunset, SC.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Dr. Matthew Danuser, Pastor of Pope Drive Baptist Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pope Drive Baptist Church.
