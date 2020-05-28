Lois Denise Alexander
Anderson - Denise Alexander, 56, passed away on May 25, 2020. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Private services will be held. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 28 to May 30, 2020.