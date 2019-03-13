|
Lois E. Williford
Anderson - Mrs. Lois E. Williford, 89, of Stephens Street, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Bates, Katherine Knox and Andreeka Thompson; sons, Johnny A. Williford, Jr. and Sammy Williford; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny A. Williford, Sr.; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Emerson; one great-granddaughter, Jaryn Leigh Crosby; and her aunt, Dora L. Harris.
The family will receive friends a half hour before the funeral. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wilson Calvary Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family is at 100 Lighthouse Drive Williamston, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019