Lois Irene Bray
Anderson - Lois Irene Bray, 87, of Anderson, SC and formerly of Woodruff, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home.
Born on July 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Bessie Knighton and the wife to the late JC Bray Jr. She was a 50 year member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church where she served in many roles, including choir secretary and serving on the bereavement/food ministry. She was also the store manager of Pick and Pay shoes and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons: Steve Allen Bray (Phyllis), Delwin Keith Bray (Kellie), and Stanley Russell Bray (Kristal); grandchildren: Jason Bray, Nicholas Bray, Austin Bray, Nathan Bray, Crystal Qualls, Macord Johnson, Braden Johnson, Dexter Masters, Derrick Masters, and Reagan Bray; and 14 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Private family services will be held.
The family will be at the home of her son, Stan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Haven of Rest Women's Ministry, at Havenofrest.cc
SOSebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.