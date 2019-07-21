Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
1931 - 2019
Anderson - Lois Souther Lollis, 88, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born June 18, 1931 in Gainesville, GA, Lois was a daughter of the late William Garland Souther and Pernia Hatcher Souther Heaton. She worked for Equinox and Glen Raven where she later retired. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.

Lois is survived by her daughter Elaine Addis and her husband Rev. Dr. Royce Addis; sisters, Barbara Lindsay and Maggie Powell; three grandchildren, Faith Hudgins (David), Josh Addis (Joni) and Mark Lollis; eight great-grandchildren, Marshall Ryan Lollis (Lindsey), Matthew Lollis, Ethan Lollis, Eli Hudgins, Stephen Hudgins, Elizabeth Hudgins, Riley Addis, and Lydia Addis.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Raymond Lollis; son, Marshall Ricky Lollis; sisters, Elizabeth Teate, Irene Jordan and Louise Prince; brothers, Charles and Gerald Souther; stepfather, Crate Heaton; and granddaughter, Katrina Lollis.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 with Rev. Dr. Royce Addis officiating. Interment will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Barbara and Wayne Arnold; and a special acknowledgement to her nephew and niece who were like a son and daughter, Greg and Sandra Souther.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 21, 2019
