Lola Elizabeth Morris
Anderson, SC - February 29, 1932- September 27, 2020
Lola Elizabeth Morris (née Scott), age 88, formerly of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Langley on Whidbey Island, Washington. A native of Oklahoma, she graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City and Central State College (now University of Central Oklahoma) in Edmond. Married to Raymond Alan Morris for thirty-two years until his death in 1984, she was a devoted partner, making homes in Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, and South Carolina, and successfully raising five children. For many years, she volunteered at Anderson Memorial Hospital. She was a card-player active in Anderson's senior center, a member of the "Red Hat Society," partial to wearing red, and up until her early 80's, she loved to square dance and line dance. She leaves behind bright red lipstick marks that will not entirely wash off her favorite coffee mugs and an empty place in our lives.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jim Morris (and wife Peggy) of Vero Beach, Florida; Rick Morris (and wife Lisa Caputo) of Bronxville, New York; Sherry Morris (and husband Reid Harris) of Langley, Washington; Rhonda Morris (and husband Kevin Cubinski) of Gainesville, Florida; Laura Magness (and husband Rob) of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren Alison, Jenna, Becca, Ben, Drew, Caroline, and Kate; and sisters Nila Gibbs of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Jean Busch of Sulphur, Louisiana; and Jamie Farrah of Grove, Oklahoma. A brother, J.O. Scott, preceded her in death.
Visit www.wallinfuneralhome.com
for memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the ETV Endowment of South Carolina, her favorite source for public television and radio, entering "In memory of Lola Morris" in the "Tell us why" textbox.