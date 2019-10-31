Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Lonnie F. Vickery

Lonnie F. Vickery Obituary
Lonnie F. Vickery

Anderson - Lonnie F. Vickery, 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born October 11, 1935 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Arthur Vickery and Axer Craft Vickery. He was married to the late Nancy Jones Vickery.

Lonnie was a graduate of Boys High School and was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He spent his career in the purchasing department of AnMed Health and retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church.

He is survived by special friends, Larry and Linda McLees; nieces, Cherry Graham (Jim) and Candy Brock (Larry); and nephews, Henry Carithers (Henrietta) and Brian Vickery (Stephanie).

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Ruth Carithers, Preston Vickery and Mack Vickery.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. James Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Park Baptist Church, 3010 Abbeville Hwy, Anderson, SC 29624.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
