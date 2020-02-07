Services
Lorena Luker Agnew Obituary
Lorena Luker Agnew

Greenwood - Lorena Luker Agnew, 94, of 1912 Airport Road, widow of Leon Agnew, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Willie Eugene and Laura Price Luker. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant after 46 years, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Mrs. Agnew was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, James "Jimmy" A. Osborne (Mary); sister, Naomi Alverson; Melvin "Toby" Luker; grandchildren, Rita Buckner (Wayne), Kenneth Osborne, and Tracy Ellis; great grandchildren, Kayla Craft (fiance, Robert), Cassandra Boswell (Brandon), and Ashley Buckner; great great grandchildren, Preston Richey, Keaton Boswell, and Lilayh Boswell; former daughter in law, Nancy Osborne; and special friend, Polly Pope, all of Greenwood.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. R.C. Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Davenport, Joseph Davenport, Cecil Davenport, Roy Luker, Rockey Luker, and William Alverson.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Agnew's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
