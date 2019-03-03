|
|
Lorie Stewart
Anderson - Lorie Stewart, 92, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home.
Born in Anderson SC, on June 2, 1926, she is survived by Bobby and Jeff Kinley, raised in the home; as well as numerous nieces and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: Jr, Joe, Oscar and Cecil Stewart, Pearl Allen, Helen Stewart, Lula Mae and Doris Brown; and Wayne Kinley.
Funeral services will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12pm with her grandson, Matt Hughes officiating.
Visitation will be prior to the service at the Mortuary on Monday from 11am to 12pm.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 3, 2019