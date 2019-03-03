Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorie Stewart


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorie Stewart Obituary
Lorie Stewart

Anderson - Lorie Stewart, 92, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home.

Born in Anderson SC, on June 2, 1926, she is survived by Bobby and Jeff Kinley, raised in the home; as well as numerous nieces and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: Jr, Joe, Oscar and Cecil Stewart, Pearl Allen, Helen Stewart, Lula Mae and Doris Brown; and Wayne Kinley.

Funeral services will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12pm with her grandson, Matt Hughes officiating.

Visitation will be prior to the service at the Mortuary on Monday from 11am to 12pm.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now