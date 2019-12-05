Resources
Lou Ella Mulkey Miller Lauterbach

Lou Ella Mulkey Miller Lauterbach

Belton - Lou Ella Mulkey Miller Lauterbach, 81, widow of Bill Lauterbach, of 107 Oak Drive died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Annie Lou Wood Mulkey. She was kind, considerate, loved flowers, and loved her cat Kitty Perry.

Surviving are: son, Bruce A. Miller (Janice) of Anderson; daughter, Janice Campbell (Kenny) of Honea Path; sister, Mary Gass (Leonard of Shell Knob, MO; grandchildren, Leslie Miller Logan (Justin), Laura B. Miller, and Philip W. Miller.

She was preceded in death by her first husband James A. Miller; son, David A. Miller; sister, Patricia A. Turner.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 10am until 10:45am at Cox Funeral home.

Memorial service will held 11am Saturday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
