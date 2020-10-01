1/
Lou Ellen Herndon Thomas
Lou Ellen Herndon Thomas

Belton - Lou Ellen Herndon Thomas, 93, widow of the late J.C. Thomas, died Thursday October 1, 2020 at Condor Health Anderson surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 8, 1927 in Anderson County to the late Baxter and Rosa Kay Herndon, she attended Anderson County Schools and was a homemaker. She was a member of Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Diane Cox and Gay Cooley both of Belton; her grandchildren, Mindy Holtzclaw and husband Carey, Brandy Vaughn and husband Daren all of Belton, and Chase Cooley of Atlanta GA; 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Martha Whitten, and Mary Hawkins, her brother, Jerry Herndon.

Private family graveside services will be conducted Saturday from Belton Cemetery with Carey Holtzclaw officiating.

The family is at their respective homes. No visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas family.

www.coxfuneral home1882.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
