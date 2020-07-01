1/
Louise L. Williams
Louise L. Williams

Pendleton, SC - Louise League Williams, 96, widow of P. Fred Williams, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence.

Born July 1, 1924, in Travelers Rest, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Hallie Pawnee Watson League. She was a graduate of Winthrop College and was a retired school teacher at Pendleton High School. Mrs. Williams was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday school class.

Survivors include two sons, Paul F. Williams, Jr. and Charles W. Williams and wife, Christee; two grandchildren, Joshua Wade Williams and Ashley Williams Zimmerman (Dawson); great granddaughter, Emilia Louise Zimmerman; a number of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Frances W. Smith; special family, Lujack and Sara Jane Orr; Bradley Orr (JJ) and their daughters, Sara and Julia; Ashleigh Cole (Bucky) and their children, Bailey, Lujack, and Derham; and her special friend, Mary Nell Capell.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Woodrow, Raymond, and Roger League; and a sister, Mildred Smith.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Interim Home Health and Interim Hospice for the care provided to Mrs. Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
