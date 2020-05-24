|
Louise "Lou" McCall
Anderson - Louise Ernestine Brock "Lou" McCall, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 3, 1931 in Pendleton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Brock and Ollie Mae Swaney Brock. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet McCall Chapman (James) and Susan McCall Bouknight (Leon); five grandchildren, Charles Foster, Jr., James T. Bouknight, Ashley F. Alexander, Joshua Y. Bouknight, and Jonathan G. Bouknight and great-grandchildren; siblings, Billy Brock, Patsy Kelly, and Ernest Brock, Jr.; and her companion of many years, Curtis A. Summerall.
Mrs. McCall's family wishes to express great and sincere appreciation to her caretakers, Etherlene Earle, Charlene Henderson, Ruth Mullen, and Brenda Samuels; and her hospice nurse, Shannon Shore Seigler.
In addition to her husband James Judson McCall and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Brock, Betty Spake, and Frances Brock.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Mr. Leon Bouknight, Jr. and Rev. Charlene Henderson officiating. Those attending the graveside are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 24 to May 25, 2020