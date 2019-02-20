|
Louise McGill Jordan
Anderson, SC - Louise McGill Jordan, 82, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Pelzer, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Bowen and Ruby Reid McGill. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. A graduate of Palmetto High School, she was the first Miss Palmetto in 1954. Mrs. Jordan was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Joe Jordan; daughter, Beth Jordan Lewis and husband, Dave, son, Joey Jordan, Jr. and wife, Sandy, daughter, Christy Jordan Allen and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Shannon Matthews (Chris), Tina Foster (Bryan), Marc Allen (Alisha), Jacob Allen (Cassie), Maria Jordan (Shaun); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jimmie Chandler; and aunt, Bobbie Snipes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Jones and Jo Hall.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Layne Smith and Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621; Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019