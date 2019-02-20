Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Louise Jordan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise McGill Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise McGill Jordan Obituary
Louise McGill Jordan

Anderson, SC - Louise McGill Jordan, 82, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Pelzer, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Bowen and Ruby Reid McGill. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. A graduate of Palmetto High School, she was the first Miss Palmetto in 1954. Mrs. Jordan was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Joe Jordan; daughter, Beth Jordan Lewis and husband, Dave, son, Joey Jordan, Jr. and wife, Sandy, daughter, Christy Jordan Allen and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Shannon Matthews (Chris), Tina Foster (Bryan), Marc Allen (Alisha), Jacob Allen (Cassie), Maria Jordan (Shaun); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jimmie Chandler; and aunt, Bobbie Snipes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Jones and Jo Hall.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Layne Smith and Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621; Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now