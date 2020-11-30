Louise Shaw LooneyAnderson - Olga Louise Shaw Looney, 91 of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at NHC HealthCare of Anderson.Born January 28, 1929, in Anderson, SC she was a daughter of the late Amos Shaw and Etta Wright Shaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Looney and daughter, Jennifer Brown.Louise was very involved with volunteer services. She retired as Director of Volunteer Services from the Anderson Hospital. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Free Clinic and was a literacy instructor.Louise is survived her son, Don Looney and his wife, Elizabeth of Washington, DC.The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. James Dyar officiating.In lieu of flowers, to honor Louise, the family asks that you do something kind for someone else.