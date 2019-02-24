Louise Shirley



Anderson, SC - Mildred Louise Shirley, 77, of Anderson passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Millard Derry and Opal Romesberg Derry. She was born in Butler, Missouri and after high school graduation from Creston High School, she entered the U.S. Air Force after which, she was honorably discharged in Waco, TX. Louise worked in retail merchandising and was a charter member of Centerville Baptist Church.



Louise is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ted Shirley, her children, Bob Shirley (Robin) of Iva, Daniel Shirley (Laura) of Macon, GA, Terri Carter of Anderson, Kay Logan of Simpsonville, and Sharon Locke (Steve) of Marietta, GA; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



The service to honor Louise's life will be held at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 am. The family will receive friends following the service from 12 noon to 3 pm at the McDougald Family Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 24, 2019