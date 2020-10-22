1/1
Louise Staton Davis
1932 - 2020
Louise Staton Davis

Anderson - Louise Staton Davis, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Morningside of Anderson.

Born May 3, 1932 in Walhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late Riley Faye Staton and Freddie Hembree Staton. She was married to the late William Brown Davis, Sr. Louise was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by her children, William "Bill" Davis, Jr. (Suah) of Vienna, VA, Sharon Carter (Tommy) of Anderson, SC, and Karen McClain (Brian) of Greer, SC; and grandchildren, Alan and Beth Carter, Jennifer Ashley Davis, and Leslie McClain.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Marshall, Charles and John Staton; and sister, Mary Davis.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, October 23, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 pm and 5:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. Even though her family cannot personally greet everyone, please drop by to sign the Guest Register. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Brent Lollis officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks requested.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the staff at Morningside of Anderson for the excellent care shown to Mrs. Davis during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Glenn St., Anderson, SC 29625, the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, or Providence Care Hospice, 202 Wall St., Piedmont, SC 29673.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 05:30 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
