|
|
Loyd T. Frazier
Anderson - Loyd Theodore Frazier, 92, of Anderson , SC, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. Born, March 31, 1928 in Columbus, GA, he was the son of the late Lester T. Frazier and Ada G. Kittrel Frazier.
Loyd was a veteran of the United States Army and also served in the National Guard for 12 years. He spent his career at Southern Bell at a test board technician and retired after 36 years. He then worked as a bailiff at the Anderson County Courthouse for 18 years. Loyd was a member of the American Legion Post #14 and the Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Sybil McCauley Frazier; daughters, Pamela Burdette (Donnie) of Anderson, SC and Linda G. Suggs (Marion) of Abbeville, SC; grandchildren, Misty, Chris (Debbie), Krystal (Jeff), Pam and Michael; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Michael (Robyn), Kaleigh, Jesica, Gregory and Zoe; great-great grandchildren, Willow, Amiya, Riley, Thomas and Gabriel; brothers, Leonard, Herman, Leroy and Joe; and sisters, Betty, Alice and Ann.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, Jimmy, David and Donald.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, April 23, 2020 between the hours of 1:00-5:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A cryptside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Dr. Matthew Danuser and Dr. Steve Silvey officiating.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020