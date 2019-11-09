|
|
Loyd Thrasher
Longview, TX - Memorial services for Loyd Thrasher will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview TX on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12pm. A time of visitation will be held on from prior to the services from 11am-12pm.
Loyd was born in Anderson SC to parents Loyd "Skin" and Peggy Thrasher. He grew up in Anderson working in his father's restaurant, Skin's Hot Dogs, until his graduation from high school. Following his high school graduation, Loyd attended The Citadel Military College in Charleston SC. Upon finishing his Bachelors, he served this country for 4 years in the Air Force. When Loyd honorably left the Air Force; he got involved working the claims departments of Century, John Hancock and Rodney D. Young insurance companies. Loyd devoted his life to work, but when he wasn't working, he could often be found on either the golf or tennis courts. He was also a devoted family man and loved his children very much.
Loyd was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish their memories of Loyd include his wife, Jane Thrasher; children Brett Thrasher and his wife Lauren, and Bryan Thrasher; grandchildren Sam and Dylan; brothers Matt Thrasher with his wife Kay and Mike Thrasher with his wife Beth; and sister Becky Harbin and her husband Wayne. Loyd will also be remembered for his numerous nieces, nephews, extended friends and family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019