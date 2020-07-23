Lt. Col. Charles Faber West Jr.,
Anderson - Lt. Col. Charles Faber West Jr., U. S. Army, Ret., 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC. Born December 27, 1929, in White Stone, SC, he was the son of the late Charles Faber West Sr. and Emma Louisa Scott West Bryson and husband of the late Ruby Myers West.
A 1946 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Lt. Col. West graduated with Wofford College Class of 1950 and earned a Master's Degree in Education at Converse College. A retired U. S. Army Korean War and Vietnam War veteran, Lt. Col. West served from 1950-1979 in Europe, the USA, South America, and Korea. Following his retirement from the military, he worked with Bryson Chevrolet, was an Adult Education Reading and Math tutor with Spartanburg County District 7 Schools, and worked at Steris. He was also a member of the Military Officers Association of America, Abner Baptist Church, attended Concord Baptist Church, and was a former Mason of St. Johns.
Survivors include his children, Emma Marie Talbert (Edgar) of Anderson, SC, Lois West and Teresa West, both of Spartanburg, SC, and Charles Faber West III (Beth) of Nashville, GA; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; step-siblings, W. Scott Bryson of Michigan, B. B. Bryson Jr. (Carolyn) of Spartanburg, SC, and Mary Wilson of Easley, SC; and his grandpets. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Betty West Wilson; and step-sister, Celia B. Gettys.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon-12:30 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Don Cox and The Rev. Bill Parnell. Burial, with military honors, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wofford College Scholarship Fund, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel