Lt. Col. David J. Mooney, U.S. Army (Retired)Anderson, SC - David John Mooney, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Retired), 77, peacefully passed away at home on March 24, 2020, in Anderson, S.C. He was surrounded by his devoted wife of 36 years, Belton native Nancy Haynie-Mooney, and the rest of his loving family.Lt. Col. Mooney was born April 3, 1942, in Troy, N.Y, the son of Helen Clifford Mooney and John W. Mooney.Lt. Col. Mooney is survived by his wife Nancy Haynie-Mooney, Anderson SC; three sons: Timothy Richard Mooney: wife Debbie and two daughters, Amber Nicole Mooney, Athens Ga., and Jordan Danielle Mooney (Jared Hulsey), Jefferson Ga.; Sean Michael Mooney: wife Kathleen, Lawrenceville Ga., and two sons, Sean Michael Mooney II and Trevor Allen Mooney (Raggy), Washington D.C.; and Glenn Alan Mooney: wife Bonnie and two daughters, Zoe Jean Mooney and Haley Rane Mooney, St. Marys, Ga.Lt. Col. Mooney is also survived by two stepsons: Joe Earl Hawkins, Jr., and Alex Haynie Hawkins: wife Laura, three children, Ethan Colt Hawkins, Mackenzie Lee Hawkins, and Bode Billingsley, all of Anderson S.C.Lt. Col. Mooney attended elementary school in Troy, N.Y., and high school there at LaSalle Military Academy. He graduated Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., as the ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the regular U.S. Army.Lt. Col. Mooney had a 21-year U.S. Army career, serving as a Field Artillery officer and later as a Public Affairs officer. He spent another 20 years in a civilian business career, ten of those years with Equifax, Inc., Atlanta, Ga., retiring in 2002 as Director of Media Relations.His first duty U.S. Army station was Fort Carson, Colo. He then deployed to the Republic of South Vietnam and served two tours there, the first as Artillery advisor to South Vietnamese artillery units; the second as Commander of A Battery, 34th Artillery (Riverine), 9th Infantry Division.During his military career, Lt. Col. Mooney earned numerous commendations, awards and medals, most significantly, two separate awards of the Bronze Star with "V" device, the military's fourth highest award for heroism and courage in combat. He also earned the Combat Infantryman Badge, a rare distinction for an Artillery officer.From Vietnam, Lt. Col. Mooney was stationed in Germany for several years, where he was the aide to a 2-star general, Commander of U.S. Army Europe. Later, he was one of a very few Army officers to attend the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. While there, he earned a Master's Degree in International Relations from George Washington University. He then attended and graduated from the Department of Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, Ind.In 1981, Lt. Col. Mooney was assigned to Fort McPherson, in Atlanta, GA, as Public Affairs Officer for the installation. He then went to Seoul, South Korea, to advise South Korean artillery units, and also teach English at the Korean Military Academy, comparable to the United States Military Academy at West Point.In 1982, he returned to Fort McPherson, Ga., to serve as the Director of Media Relations Division, Office of Public Affairs, for U.S. Army Forces Command, comprising at that time, all 16 Army Divisions. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Lt. Colonel in 1984.Lt. Col. Mooney was a multifaceted and multitalented man. During and after his military and civilian careers, he was an excellent musician (drummer), and an accomplished actor in community theaters, acting in more than 30 plays, starring in many. He also enjoyed golf and listening to Big Band music of the1930s and 1940s, often playing his drums along with the music. Most of all, he was a loving and beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.Lt. Col. Mooney's memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 21, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC.Flowers will be accepted or you may make a donation in Lt. Col. Mooney's memory to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson S.C. 29625.Sullivan-King Mortuary