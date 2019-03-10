Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Lucille Bolt
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Anderson, SC - Lucille Harbin Bolt, 97, widow of Sam Edward Bolt, Sr., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Anderson.

Born in Hart County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Waymon Harold Harbin and the late Nora Winn Harbin Taylor. She was a member of Bridge of Hope Community Church.

Survivors include two sons, Sam Edward Bolt, Jr. and wife, Ronda of Iva and Charles Terry Bolt and wife, Ann of Anderson; daughter, Elaine Bolt Fowler of Anderson; eight grandchildren, Tim Bolt, Jim Bolt, Paul Bolt, Will Fowler, Cindy Hayes, Hannah Watt, Hillary Turner, and Katie Bolt; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Hilton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and six brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastor Mark Griffith. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Bridge of Hope Community Church, 125 New Prospect Church Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019
