|
|
Lucille Helen Myers
Westminster - Lucille Helen McLees Myers, 96, widow of James Howell Myers, Sr., passed away May 15, 2019, at Morningside in Seneca, SC.
Born in Townville, SC, she was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Lois Lucille Hunt McLees. Lucille loved her family and her church, and faithfully attended services at Bethel Baptist until 2 weeks before her death. In her years as a member there she served in various capacities including teaching both children and adult Bible study classes, Vacation Bible School, and serving on various committees. She was instrumental in helping establish the Bethel Learning Center, Bethel's kindergarten program. She served as PTO president for Oakway High School when her children were students, as guardian ad litem for a period of time in Oconee, and also helped establish the tennis program which began at Oakway High then moved to West Oak High. She was herself a national tennis champion, as she and her beloved friend and tennis partner Betty Dubose won their title against Minnesota at Amelia Island, Florida, in 2003, with a score of 6-2, 6-0. She was always a great supporter of all her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's musical, athletic, and academic endeavors. She loved history and wrote several books with stories about family ancestors, and valued maintaining close ties with her beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Survivors include her son, James Howell Myers, Jr. (Cathy); daughters, Cheryl Myers Lee (Paige), Kathy Myers Foster (Mike) and Melinda Myers McNeely (Darrin); ten grandchildren, Elise Clark, Geig Lee, Andy Myers, Mitch Myers, Stephen Foster, Alan Foster, Daniel Foster, Lyndsay McNeely, Jordan McNeely, Rachel McNeely; ten great-grandchildren; 19 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, William Frank McLees; maternal grandparents, William Thomas and Sally Woolbright Hunt; paternal grandparents, William Frank and Fanny McGukin McLees.
A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Myers will lie in state prior to the service at Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 1-2:30 prior to the service.
The family is at the home, 2141 Oakway Road, Westminster, SC 29693. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mrs. Myers's memory to Bethel Learning Center, 160 Bethel Church Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 18, 2019