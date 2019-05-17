|
|
Lucille Mattison
- - Lucille Vaughn Mattison, age 87 of 104 Cox Dr. Belton, wife of Leland H. Brooks, went to be with her heavenly Father on May 12, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Lucille, was born on January 7, 1932 in Anderson County, a daughter of the late Lula Vaughn and Charlie Alfred Vaughn. Lucille and Leland were married on November 11th, 2018. Although they were married for only a short time, they loved a lifetime.
Lucille, was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 26 years of service in the Belton area. She was a part-time employee of Ingles of Belton in the Floral Department for several years. Lucille was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton for over 50 years. She was the first volunteer of Patrick B. Harris Mental Hospital, a past volunteer pink lady at Anderson Memorial Hospital, past member of Belton Lion's Club, member of the Belton Area Museum Ruth Drake Museum.
Lucille is survived by one daughter Connie M. Caldwell and her husband Eddie L. "Bucky" Caldwell of Belton. One grandson Patrick J. Price and Fiancé, Stephanie Kwakye of Belton. Step grandsons, Jeff Caldwell (Amy) of Belton and Jeremy Caldwell (Heather) of Anderson. Step Children, Debbie Todd (Doug) and Matt Brooks, special sister-in-law, Hassie K. Vaughn and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eight sisters and brothers, Albert Vaughn, John (Speedy) Vaughn, Edna Ruth Medlock, Clara Hart, Elsie Hart, Marie Mitchell, Hazel Thompson and Jenny Eubanks.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Cox Funeral Home Chapel officiated by her long time "Special" Pastor and friend Rev. Dale Lynch. Visitation will be held 9:30am until 10:45am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Flowers are optional or memorials made to First Baptist Church, 105 Brown Ave., Belton or P.A.W.S. of Anderson @ 1320 Hwy 29 S. Anderson, SC 29626.
The family will be at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Connie and
Bucky Caldwell, 203 Pebble Brook Lane, Belton.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 17, 2019