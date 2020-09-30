Lucius Craft
Honea Path - Lucius G. Craft, 92, husband of Margaret Butler Craft of Honea Path, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Tampa, Florida on June 18, 1928, he was a son of the late Jim Tom Craft and the late Rosalee Goss Craft.
For over 32 years, Mr. Craft was the operating manager of NAPA/Anderson Auto Parts of Honea Path. He was an active member of Keowee Baptist Church in Honea Path where he had served as Deacon and in other various areas. He was a Mason and Shriner and a member of the Woodmen of The World.
He is survived by his wife of 68 yrs., Margaret Butler Craft, his children, Ron Craft (Marlene), Gail Wooten, and Ray Craft (Tweety), grandchildren, Chris Craft (Joey), Erin Burton (Chris), Jason Alley (Holly), Benita Davis (Dr. Barry Davis), Anna Kay (Joshua), great-grandchildren, Harper, Karyston and Elin Blake Davis, Collins Kay, Colby Bret Craft, Brianna Craft, Ayden Alley, Xen Crooks, Hagen Campbell, Alex Keown (Matthew), and Aleah Burton and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Sadie Keown.
He is also survived by his brother, Reginald Craft (Joyce), several nieces and nephews and a "daughter by choice", Donna Thomason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Margie A. Craft, his father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Allie May Butler, and a grandson, Seth Craft.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Keowee Baptist Church 4640 Keowee Rd. Honea Path, SC 29654. Rev. Jerry Mize and Rev. Tony Lee will officiate. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Belton.
The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service, from 12:30 till 2:00.
Those serving as pallbearers include, Chris Craft, Jason Alley, Ayden Alley, Chris Burton, Dr. Barry Davis, Ronny Alley and Joshua Kay.
Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are required.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keowee Baptist Church 4640 Keowee Rd. Honea Path, SC 29654 or to the charity of one's choice
