Lucretia Snipes
Lucretia Snipes

Belton - Lucretia Kay Snipes went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born January 22, 1939 in Belton, she was the daughter of the late James Rhett and Inez Campbell Kay. She was a retired secretary from Patrick Harris Hospital and was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Joda Snipes, children: Daryl Snipes (Michele) of Belton, Shanon Snipes of Belton, and Kim Snipes of Greer; grandchildren: Zack Snipes(Lauren), Taylor Snipes, Sam Snipes, Josh Snipes(Nicole), Katy Anderson(Robert) and Jake Snipes(Virginia); great grandchildren: Sadie Rose Snipes and Leighton Kay Snipes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Snipes and siblings: Barbara Cromer, Sara Burgess, Fred Kay, J.R. Kay, Jr. and Charles Kay.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC.

Please share your memories with the family by dropping a personal note to them at 126 Kay Rd., Belton, SC.

SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
