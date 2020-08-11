Lucy Lombardi
Pelzer - Lucy Viola Melton Lombardi, 90, wife of the late Emilio "Mike" Lombardi, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Born in Westminster, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Gladys Williamson Melton. She retired from Horseman Dolls Clothing Company and most previously worked as the owner/operator of Tornetta Pizza.
Survivors include, son, Wayne Morrill (Mimi) of Rocky Top TN; step-daughter, Carol Floyd (Tim) of Lexington; step-son, Eddie Lombardi of WV; niece, Tammy Bennett of the home; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by grandchildren, Luke and Felicia Floyd; and her siblings, Sara Cooper, "Bud" Melton, Vicki Phillips, and Etta Binder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at 3:00 at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paved Paws Animal League, P.O. Box 26836, Greenville, SC, 29616, www.pavedpaws.com
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com