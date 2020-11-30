Lucy Perry HudspethAnderson - Lucy Perry Hudspeth, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.Born February 2, 1926 in West Palm Beach, FL, she was the daughter of the late Wise Perry and Maude Mann Perry.Lucy spent her career as a medical secretary and bookkeeper. She was on staff at Faith Training Center of Walhalla where she helped to train missionaries. Lucy was a dog trainer, fox hunter, loved to travel and was a member of High Praises Church.She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Harold Hudspeth.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of over 50 years, Gus Swank and brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.