1/1
Lucy Perry Hudspeth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Perry Hudspeth

Anderson - Lucy Perry Hudspeth, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born February 2, 1926 in West Palm Beach, FL, she was the daughter of the late Wise Perry and Maude Mann Perry.

Lucy spent her career as a medical secretary and bookkeeper. She was on staff at Faith Training Center of Walhalla where she helped to train missionaries. Lucy was a dog trainer, fox hunter, loved to travel and was a member of High Praises Church.

She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Harold Hudspeth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of over 50 years, Gus Swank and brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved