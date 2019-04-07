Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Lugenia Black Obituary
Lugenia Black

Elberton, GA - Mrs. Lugenia Connell Davis Black, 94, of Elberton, died Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Mrs. Black was born in Moultrie, daughter of the late Samuel Manalcus Connell and Mary Frances Johnson Connell. She worked as a bookkeeper for Apex Granite, was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved working in her year and found great joy in seeing the fruits of her labor in the blooms of the many flowers she planted and nurtured.

Survivors include sons: Charles (Mary) Barfield, Jerry (Charlotte) Davis; sister, Fay Norman; grandchildren: John (Jennifer) Davis, Debbie (Jeff) Chapman, Becky Sherman, Jeremy (Ann) Davis; great-grandchildren: Lana Sherman, Ashley Chapman, Jacy Sherman, Austin Chapman; stepchildren: Rob Black, Max (Kim) Black, Scheryl (Ken) Coulter, Debbie Johari.

She is preceded in death by parents; husbands: Joe B. Davis, Willie F. "Sarge" Black, Jr.; and siblings: Grady Connell, Millie McKinnon, Ruth Perry, Annie Mae Bragg, Lucille Young, Grace Connell.

Funeral services are Tuesday, April 9, at 2 o'clock in the Berry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery. The family is at the residence on Thompson Drive and will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Forest Avenue, Elberton, Georgia 30635.

The family would like to thank the staff of Nancy Hart Nursing Center and Kindred Hospice of the care they gave.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 7, 2019
