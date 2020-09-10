1/
Lula Crumpton
Lula Crumpton

Anderson - Lula Faye Robinson Sanders Crumpton, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 9th, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, Lula was the daughter of the late Lawrence Robinson, Sr. and Tennie Ruff Robinson. She was twice married; first to the late James Walker Sanders and second to the late Jack Eugene Crumpton. She was retired from the textile industry and a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, James Marshall Sanders (Brenda); daughter, Linda Faye Floyd (Denny), both of Anderson; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dennis and Ellie B. Robinson.

She was preceded in death by sons, Vernon, Roy Lee, Joe Daniel, and Charles Elmer Sanders; brothers, Hubert Rob, Boyd, Lawrence, William, Joe, and Fred Robinson; and sisters, Vera Burgess and Jennie V. Harrison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12th, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Tony Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
