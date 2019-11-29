|
Lula M. Brickman
Anderson, SC - Lula Mae Mashburn Brickman, 84, of 107 Harborogh Road, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born December 19, 1934, in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Ozell Easterwood Mashburn. Lula was an expert seamstress, having worked for Belk for over 25 years. She was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Edward Davis Brickman of the home; daughter, Melissa Anne Conklin (Kevin); three sons, Douglas Edward Brickman, Michael Brickman (Julie) and Edward A. Brickman (Holly); five grandchildren, David, Cody, Brittani, Brock and Riley; two great grandchildren, Liam and Natalie; brother, Noel Mashburn of Rockford, Il and sister, Joyce Petiford of Clinton, TN. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Arnold, Arthur, James and Junior Mashburn.
A funeral service will be held at 3 pm Monday (Dec. 2) at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Howard Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 pm prior to the service at the church. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1905 E. Greenville Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019