Services McDougald Funeral Home 2211 North Main Street Anderson , SC 29261-3874 (864) 224-4343 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM South Pointe Baptist Church Service 2:00 PM South Pointe Baptist Church

Anderson - On Monday, March 18, 2019 our beautiful Mother, Nonnie and friend, Lulliva Herring Turner, 85, of Anderson graduated to her Eternal Home in Heaven at the Rainey Hospice House with her oldest daughter, Denise, by her side. After being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor on Monday, February 18, 2019, the Lord saw fit to call her Home to Glory.



She was married to the love of her life for 65 ½ years. She lovingly and faithfully took care of him during his courageous battle with Alzheimer's and was by his bedside when the Lord called him Home in 2017.



She is survived by her daughters, Denise Turner Riche' of Anderson and Beverly Turner Woodrum (Paul) of Hickory, NC; five granddaughters, two great granddaughters and finally, one brand new great grandson. Also, there are numerous beloved nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.



She was the daughter of the late Charles and Selman Brock Herring of Fair Play, SC. She was the baby of eleven children and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.



Lulliva accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1968. In 1969, she started serving the Lord at Fellowship Baptist Church, sitting under the preaching of Brother Jerry Sivnksty and then Pastor Mike Riley. She served as the nursery supervisor, took her turn cleaning the church, sang in a ladies' trio, and hosted the Bill Mason Children's Telephone Ministry in her home on a regular basis. AS well as anything else she could do to serve the Lord.



For the last twenty years, she has served the Lord at South Pointe Baptist Church under the faithful preaching of Pastor Dave Neal. She served as s faithful prayer warrior, cleaned the ladies' bathroom while she was still able, was an avid encourager to all, a supporter of missions and a big giver of hugs!



She was a devoted wife, Mother, homemaker and a fabulous cook as long as her health permitted. Thanksgivings and Christmas Eve gatherings in her home are wonderful memories for our family to remember and cherish.



Mom, we love you and will miss you, but you are now free from pain and safe in the arms of Jesus. It has been my honor to call you Mom and to be your caretaker, especially these last ten years. I will meet you Up There someday soon and we will be "joined at the hip" again for all ETERNITY!



Lulliva's homegoing Celebration will be held at South Pointe Baptist Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dave Neal officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service on Friday from Noon-1:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to South Pointe Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1319 Hwy 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626.



We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your love and support to all our family and friends, Dr. Worsham, Deb and Kelly; AnMed ER, 7 South Neuro Unit, and especially to all the wonderful staff at Rainey Hospice House. Thanks to Lisa for ministering to our every need and to Nurse Mary Ann for allowing me to live vicariously thru her with her garden and sweet pup! To our beloved church family and Pastor- there are no words to convey the depth of gratitude to you for your love and faithfulness to us. You have truly honored our Lord and Savior. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 21, 2019