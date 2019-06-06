|
|
Lynda Richbourg Bannister
Belton, SC - Lynda Richbourg Bannister, 77, widow of Jerry Kay Bannister, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Southern Oaks Assisted Living in Greenville.
Born in Jasper County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Bruce and Helen Campbell Richbourg. She grew up in Charleston, SC and St. George, SC. She was a 1961 graduate of Anderson College and a 1963 graduate of Lander College. Mrs. Bannister worked for twelve years as a Kindergarten Teacher at St. John's United Methodist Church and later retired from the Department of Social Services. She taught swimming lessons and served as a life guard in her younger years. She also enjoyed playing tennis and enjoyed music. She was a member of Belton Second Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her daughters, Jerri Lyn Bannister Donahoo and husband, Dean and Sarah Luann Bannister; granddaughter, Julia Emily Donahoo, all of Greenville; brother, Dr. Henry R. Richbourg of Nashville, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Mitch Brooks. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Southern Oaks for their kindness and care provided to Mrs. Bannister.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (A.I.M.), 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 6, 2019