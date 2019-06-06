|
Lynn Stout
Anderson - Lynn Stout, 74, of Anderson, passed away on June 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lynn was born September 19, 1944 in Port Richmond, Staten Island, New York, to the late John Adone and Ann Crisalli Adone. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harold A. Stout. Lynn was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl A. Todd-Stout (Stacey): Harold A. Stout, Jr. (Kaitlynn); and grandchildren, Arabella Grace Stout, James Horace Stout, II, Thomas Bedle Stout, II and Matthew Tenbrook Stout.
Lynn loved her grandchildren passionately and was an avid collector. She enjoyed toy trains and swimming.
The family will receive friends from Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2 pm - 3 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 pm in the Chapel with Rev. Steven King officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 233 New Hope Road, Anderson, SC 29626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 6, 2019