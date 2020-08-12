M. Neil StovallIva - Marshall Neil Stovall, 92, of Iva, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020.Born July 19, 1928 in Iva, he was the son of the late Ethel Latham Stovall. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John Lewis and Alma Latham.Neil was a veteran of the United States Army and was formerly employed with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was a terrific basketball player, an avid fisherman and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Baskin Stovall; and cousins, Curtis and Patricia Wilson and Samuel (Buddy) and Frankie Latham.There will be a private service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535, Iva, SC 29655.