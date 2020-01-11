|
Mable Hill Wynn
Anderson - Mable Hill Wynn, 77,departed this earth on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dr. W. B. Hill and the late Sadie McKissack Hill of Tuskegee Institute, Alabama. She was married to Eddie D. Wynn, Sr. and she was employed for many years at Clemson University.
Survivors include daughter, April (Lee) Grant; son, Eddie "EJ" Wynn, Jr.; granddaughter, Liana Wynn Grant; sister, Barbara Hill Green; a special sorority sister, Wilda R. Burton and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held be at New Holly Light Baptist Church, 6300 SC Hwy 187, Pendleton, South Carolina 29625 on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00PM. Viewing will begin at 11:00 AM.
Sunday viewing, January 12th , will be from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 1401 South Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29624. In Mable's honor, donations may be made to the Mable's Diversity Scholarship Endowment at Clemson University.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020